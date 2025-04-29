Task Force Iron celebrates Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence with NATO Allies

Photo By Spc. Trevor Wilson | Commander of the Latvian National Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Kaspars Pudāns (left),...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trevor Wilson | Commander of the Latvian National Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Kaspars Pudāns (left), Latvian Minister of Defense, Andris Sprūds (center), and Latvian National Armed Forces Col. Edmunds Svenčs, commander of the National Guard 4th Brigade, inspect a formation of multinational soldiers before the parade celebrating the Day of Restoration of Latvian Independence held in Talsi, Latvia, May 4, 2025. The Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence is also observed as a freedom celebration, and a military parade has been held every year since 2012. U.S. presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside Latvian and NATO allies in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Wilson) see less | View Image Page

TALSI, Latvia — U.S. Army soldiers from the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, along with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, supporting Task Force Iron, and soldiers from the NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia participated in a military parade celebrating the Restoration of Latvian Independence on May 4, 2025.



Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, participated in a military parade alongside NATO and the Latvian Armed Forces. They were reviewed by Latvian Minister of Defense Andris Spruds and Commander of the Latvian National Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Kaspars Pudans, before marching with their allies through the streets of Talsi.



“Today, we are participating in a military parade celebrating Latvian independence. Our unit is in support of NATO and our allies. It's important for us to be partaking in events like this together, to show our support for one another, and to show that we are united as one,” said U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Timothy Hauser, a cannon crew member with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division.



The 1st Armored Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade provided two UH-60 Blackhawks that participated in the ceremony’s flyover. An Antonov AN-2 biplane initiated the flyover with a red and white smoke trail, representing the national colors of the Latvian flag, followed by other Latvian and NATO aircraft operating in the region. The flyover showcased the lethality of NATO airpower and demonstrated the capability to coordinate precision operations.



“You saw Canadian, U.S. aircraft, as well as the Latvian aircraft overhead being controlled by the Latvian Air Force. A wonderful opportunity to work on our interoperability between all of our forces here in Europe,” said U.S. Army Col. Margaret Stick, commander of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division.



Alpha Battery also brought two M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers and participated in a public static display with other NATO and allied participants. This allowed the soldiers to interact with the public and enabled allies to learn more about each other.



“This is my second deployment to this part of the world. I like it because I didn't get to do anything like this last time. This time, being able to connect with the population, I am able to go out and learn their language and culture,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Ledford, a section gunner with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division.



The Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence is celebrated as a national holiday. Since 2012, military parades have been held annually in various cities across Latvia to honor this occasion, making them a celebration highlight. This day commemorates the declaration of the Latvian Republic by the Latvian Soviet Socialist Republic on May 4, 1990, and Latvia's official recognition as an independent nation by the Soviet Union on Sept. 6, 1991.



‘It's so significant for us to be a part of this, to show our support for our NATO allies, specifically for the Latvians on their day of independence,” said U.S. Army Capt. Claudia Morin, a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot with 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division.



Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to enhance lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe.



The U.S. presence in Latvia boosts combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside Latvian and NATO allies in diverse conditions.