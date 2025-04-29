Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 CNIC Senior Sailor of the Year - CS1 Su Hill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    CS1 Su Hill, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Unaccompanied Housing leading petty officer wins CNIC 2024 Senior Sailor of the Year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 22:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 960791
    VIRIN: 250428-N-KH177-1001
    Filename: DOD_110964904
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 CNIC Senior Sailor of the Year - CS1 Su Hill, by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    Hawaii
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Awards & Recognition
    AWARDS & CEREMONIES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download