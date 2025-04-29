2024 CNIC Senior Sailor of the Year - CS1 Su Hill

CS1 Su Hill, assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, representing Navy Region Hawaii, was named Commander Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Sailor of the Year, at an April 25 ceremony held at the Navy Museum on Washington Navy Yard. Hill was born in South Korea, but now hails from Anaheim, California. Hill was named Sailor of the Year for her dedication, professionalism, and exemplary performance that set her apart from her peers.



Hill is currently assigned as the Leading Petty Officer for Unaccompanied Housing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. She has served 14 years in the Navy. At Joint Base, she has worked as a Culinary Specialist and performed additional duty with the Navy Honor Guard, Command Duty Officer and Emergency Operations Center. “I may have received the CNIC Sailor of the Year award by essentially saying ‘yes’ to a lot of things, said Hill. “There’s a lot of opportunities out there whether it’s volunteering for events or community outreach, and when I was asked for extra taskings or volunteer events, I would always say ‘yes’ because I wanted to get different experiences. I want to be remembered as someone who had a positive influence, because I do believe that having a positive influence impacts having a greater team."



CNIC has a workforce of 54,000 enlisted and civilian personnel, serving aboard 70 installations, across 10 regions around the world. CNIC’s mission includes designing and developing solutions for sustaining and developing shore infrastructure as well as supporting quality of life programs.

Date Posted: 05.05.2025