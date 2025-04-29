Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIS-PACUP Misawa Air Base Ammo Bomb Build

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan (April 29, 2025) -- The 35th Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight conducted a live munitions build in support of the Bomber Task Force currently conducting operations in Misawa Air Base, Japan.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 22:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 960788
    VIRIN: 250429-N-NY430-8049
    Filename: DOD_110964850
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Misawa Air Base
    Bomb build
    IYAAYAS

