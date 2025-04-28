Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Airlift - Tactical Partnerships

    01.24.2025

    Video by Tyler Prince, Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority and Delano Scott

    Airman Magazine   

    U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules crews from the 19th Airlift Wing conduct training operations at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., April 2025. Tactical airlift enables the rapid delivery of medical aid, humanitarian relief and combat support across the globe—often within 48 hours of notification. “We can tell our crews, ‘Hey, pack your bags,’ and within 24, 36, 48 hours, we’ve got C-130s in a staging location ready to support follow-on missions,” said Maj. Joseph Burmeister, chief of tactics for the 19th Operations Support Squadron. “That’s a strategic advantage that pretty much only the U.S. has—it’s definitely a huge asset.” (U.S. Air Force video by Tyler Prince)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 10:49
