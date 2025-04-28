U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules crews from the 19th Airlift Wing conduct training operations at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., April 2025. Tactical airlift enables the rapid delivery of medical aid, humanitarian relief and combat support across the globe—often within 48 hours of notification. “We can tell our crews, ‘Hey, pack your bags,’ and within 24, 36, 48 hours, we’ve got C-130s in a staging location ready to support follow-on missions,” said Maj. Joseph Burmeister, chief of tactics for the 19th Operations Support Squadron. “That’s a strategic advantage that pretty much only the U.S. has—it’s definitely a huge asset.” (U.S. Air Force video by Tyler Prince)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 10:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960326
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-YT706-7864
|Filename:
|DOD_110956795
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Future Airlift - Tactical Partnerships, by Tyler Prince, SSgt Elijah Dority and Delano Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
