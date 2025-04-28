Future Airlift - Tactical Partnerships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules crews from the 19th Airlift Wing conduct training operations at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., April 2025. Tactical airlift enables the rapid delivery of medical aid, humanitarian relief and combat support across the globe—often within 48 hours of notification. “We can tell our crews, ‘Hey, pack your bags,’ and within 24, 36, 48 hours, we’ve got C-130s in a staging location ready to support follow-on missions,” said Maj. Joseph Burmeister, chief of tactics for the 19th Operations Support Squadron. “That’s a strategic advantage that pretty much only the U.S. has—it’s definitely a huge asset.” (U.S. Air Force video by Tyler Prince)