Airman Magazine - Future Airlift - Tactical Partnerships

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. — Ensuring national security requires more than defense at home — it demands a force capable of reaching any corner of the globe at a moment’s notice. At Little Rock Air Force Base, the Airmen of the 19th Airlift Wing train constantly to serve as the tip of the spear in that mission.



“We’ve got the ability here at the 19th AW to rapidly flow our aircraft and crews out the door,” said Maj. Joseph Burmeister, 19th Operations Support Squadron chief of tactics. “We can tell our crews, ‘Hey, pack your bags,’ and within 24, 36, 48 hours, we’ve got C-130s in a staging location ready to support follow-on missions. That’s a strategic advantage that pretty much only the U.S. has—it’s definitely a huge asset.”



Readiness is a hallmark of tactical airlift but sustaining it on a global scale takes more than internal coordination. It requires working closely with allied partners long before a real-world mission begins.



“Tactical airlift helps deliver medical, humanitarian, combat operations and special forces exactly where they need to be — anytime, anywhere,” said Capt. Matthew Frizzell, 29th Weapons Squadron C-130J weapons officer. “The ability to operate with our partner nations provides that shared understanding of what tactical airlift really is. Having that experience — knowing what we bring to the table and what we might need from others — makes missions go smoother than if we were working together for the first time.”



These partnerships, built through joint exercises and multinational training, help ensure the U.S. and its allies can respond quickly and effectively when crises emerge. They also give Airmen the confidence to operate independently, if needed.



“The future of airlift to me looks like a very dynamic force that is executing the missions that the nation needs in the absence of higher headquarters guidance,” Frizzell said.



Whether responding to natural disasters, delivering critical supplies or supporting combat operations, the tactical airlift professionals of the 19th Airlift Wing train to operate seamlessly with allied partners — ensuring the U.S. maintains its global edge in rapid mobility.

