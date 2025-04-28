Misawa Civil Air Patrol hosts an open house on Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 14, 2025. Civil Air Patrol covers the three main missions of aerospace education, cadet programs, and emergency services.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 02:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960271
|VIRIN:
|250414-F-WJ251-8881
|Filename:
|DOD_110955919
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Civil Air Patrol, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
