Capt. Travis Chewning-Kulick, commander of the 752nd Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Company) broke the Guinness World Record for fastest one mile run in a bomb suit at Phantom Warrior Stadium, Fort Cavazos Texas, April 25, 2025. Capt. Chewning-Kulick broke the record which had stood since 2017 by 20 seconds. (U.S. Army video by III Armored Corps Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960054
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-IY818-2042
|Filename:
|DOD_110949429
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, World Record Defused: Fort Cavazos Captain runs fastest bomb suit mile, by SPC Bowden Drake-Deese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
World record defused: Fort Cavazos captain runs fastest bomb suit mile
No keywords found.