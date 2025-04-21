Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World Record Defused: Fort Cavazos Captain runs fastest bomb suit mile

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese 

    III Armored Corps

    Capt. Travis Chewning-Kulick, commander of the 752nd Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Company) broke the Guinness World Record for fastest one mile run in a bomb suit at Phantom Warrior Stadium, Fort Cavazos Texas, April 25, 2025. Capt. Chewning-Kulick broke the record which had stood since 2017 by 20 seconds. (U.S. Army video by III Armored Corps Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 15:41
    Location: US

