World record defused: Fort Cavazos captain runs fastest bomb suit mile

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – As the sounds of Soldiers conducting physical training filled Phantom Warrior Stadium April 25, U.S. Army Capt. Travis Chewning-Kulick, commander of the 752nd Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), was surrounded like a race car at a pit stop. His EOD teammates helped ensure every part of his 50-pound bomb suit was ready for the challenge ahead.



When he crossed the finish line 7 minutes and 4 seconds later, hundreds of Soldiers and other onlookers erupted in cheers as Chewning-Kulick etched his name into the Guinness World Records by besting the previous bomb suit mile record time of 7 minutes and 24.21 seconds, set by Mark Gibbs in 2017.



“Coming into today, I was a little nervous,” said Chewning-Kulick. “I am an avid runner, I run all the time. That gets your fitness up, but knowing what it feels like to have that helmet bouncing around on your head or the giant plate in the front is probably one of the most important things.”



Chewning-Kulick, a native of Syracuse, New York, is no stranger to high-level running. While attending the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he graduated and commissioned in 2017, Chewning-Kulick competed on the marathon team. He ran the 2014 Army Ten-Miler in 58 minutes and 25 seconds to finish second in his age group. Still, running in a bomb suit challenged even this seasoned distance runner.



“First lap, I probably went out a little too fast because I got excited with the crowd,” said Chewning-Kulick. “I found something that last 400 to bring it home.”



Running alongside Chewning-Kulick to help keep him on pace was 1st Sgt. Edwin Vazquez, the other half of the 752nd EOD command team. Vazquez and other Fort Cavazos EOD leaders participated in a bomb suit relay race prior to Chewning-Kulick’s run.



“The point of us running in the bomb suit was to feel and experience what he was going to experience,” said Vazquez. “After I did a half mile in the bomb suit, I was intimidated. I was like, ‘he’s going to do a mile in how fast?’”



As a senior enlisted EOD leader, Vazquez saw this record-breaking attempt as more than just an individual physical achievement.



“I think this sends the message that fitness matters. If you stay at peak performance, then you can not only do things like this, but you can go out there and do an excellent EOD job,” said Vazquez.



Leadership from 71st Ordnance Group (EOD), who traveled to Fort Cavazos for an EOD ball, were able to come to Phantom Warrior Stadium to support Chewning-Kulick’s world record attempt.



“Congratulations to CK for doing a phenomenal job to not just break the record, but destroy the record,” said Lt. Col. James Alfaro, commander of the 79th Ordnance Battalion (EOD). “The Army has a standard, but you can excel beyond that, which is what we need to be ready for future wars and conflicts.”



EOD technicians are vital to the Army’s ability to safely neutralize explosive threats, protecting personnel and assets both domestically and abroad. Wearing a heavy bomb suit to do their jobs means physical fitness is integral to safely accomplishing their mission.



“That’s what it’s about in EOD—being able to keep up with everyone we support and being able to do your job to the highest level,” said 1st. Sgt. Vazquez. “Fitness is a big part of that.”



Chewning-Kulick’s record-breaking run is currently awaiting official verification by Guinness World Records, which is expected to take up to 6 months.



“I was really appreciative of all the people who came out to support me,” said Chewning-Kulick. “They really got me through it.”