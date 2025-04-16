Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Jennifer Mulder Takes Command at 655 ISRW

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Video by Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Mulder, 655th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing commander, takes command during the 655 ISRW change of command ceremony April 5, 2025, at the National Museum of the Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Col. Mulder's new role requires organizing and training over 1,200 Air Force Reserve personnel to deliver intelligence directly to Air Force, joint and national level intelligence operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 09:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959478
    VIRIN: 250405-F-VE661-9273
    Filename: DOD_110937938
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Jennifer Mulder Takes Command at 655 ISRW, by Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night Owls
    WPAFB
    Wright-Patt
    655 ISRW

