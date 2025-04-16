U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Mulder, 655th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing commander, takes command during the 655 ISRW change of command ceremony April 5, 2025, at the National Museum of the Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Col. Mulder's new role requires organizing and training over 1,200 Air Force Reserve personnel to deliver intelligence directly to Air Force, joint and national level intelligence operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 09:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959478
|VIRIN:
|250405-F-VE661-9273
|Filename:
|DOD_110937938
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Col. Jennifer Mulder Takes Command at 655 ISRW, by Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.