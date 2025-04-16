Col. Jennifer Mulder Takes Command at 655 ISRW

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Mulder, 655th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing commander, takes command during the 655 ISRW change of command ceremony April 5, 2025, at the National Museum of the Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Col. Mulder's new role requires organizing and training over 1,200 Air Force Reserve personnel to deliver intelligence directly to Air Force, joint and national level intelligence operations.