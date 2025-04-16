Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Task Force Phoenix: Chaplain Lorenzen visits SoCal Wildfires impacted areas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Chaplain Col. Jason Lorenzen visited with emergency responders March 7, 2025 in Altadena California, as part of USACE's commitment to the life, health and safety of all who are affected by the Southern California Wildfires Eaton and Palisades areas.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remains committed to working safely and rapidly with our partners to remove debris throughout the Eaton and Palisades-affected areas, helping the impacted communities take the first steps toward recovery and rebuilding. (USACE video by Brooks O. Hubbard IV)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025 18:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 959445
    VIRIN: 250419-A-AB280-2001
    Filename: DOD_110936627
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Task Force Phoenix: Chaplain Lorenzen visits SoCal Wildfires impacted areas, by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    EmergencyResponse
    debrisremoval
    LaWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download