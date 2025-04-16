USACE Task Force Phoenix: Chaplain Lorenzen visits SoCal Wildfires impacted areas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Chaplain Col. Jason Lorenzen visited with emergency responders March 7, 2025 in Altadena California, as part of USACE's commitment to the life, health and safety of all who are affected by the Southern California Wildfires Eaton and Palisades areas.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remains committed to working safely and rapidly with our partners to remove debris throughout the Eaton and Palisades-affected areas, helping the impacted communities take the first steps toward recovery and rebuilding. (USACE video by Brooks O. Hubbard IV)