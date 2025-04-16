USACE Task Force Phoenix: Chaplain Lorenzen visits SoCal Wildfires impacted areas

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Chaplain Col. Jason Lorenzen visited with emergency responders March 7, 2025 in Altadena California, as part of USACE's commitment to the life, health and safety of all who are affected by the Southern California Wildfires Eaton and Palisades areas.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remains committed to working safely and rapidly with our partners to remove debris throughout the Eaton and Palisades-affected areas, helping the impacted communities take the first steps toward recovery and rebuilding. (USACE video by Brooks O. Hubbard IV)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2025 18:25
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|959445
|VIRIN:
|250419-A-AB280-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110936627
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
