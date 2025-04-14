Tina Segel, a Malibu, California, resident who lost her home in the Southern California wildfires, reflects on the strength and hope she’s found through the recovery process. Working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during debris removal, Segel described the experience as a meaningful step forward. “Beauty from ashes,” she said during an interview conducted April 4, 2025.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Christopher Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 09:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959010
|VIRIN:
|250404-A-ZT698-7878
|Filename:
|DOD_110929541
|Length:
|00:05:58
|Location:
|MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Beauty from Ashes, by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.