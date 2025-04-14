video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959010" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tina Segel, a Malibu, California, resident who lost her home in the Southern California wildfires, reflects on the strength and hope she’s found through the recovery process. Working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during debris removal, Segel described the experience as a meaningful step forward. “Beauty from ashes,” she said during an interview conducted April 4, 2025.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Christopher Rosario)