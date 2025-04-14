Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beauty from Ashes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Tina Segel, a Malibu, California, resident who lost her home in the Southern California wildfires, reflects on the strength and hope she’s found through the recovery process. Working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during debris removal, Segel described the experience as a meaningful step forward. “Beauty from ashes,” she said during an interview conducted April 4, 2025.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Christopher Rosario)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 09:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959010
    VIRIN: 250404-A-ZT698-7878
    Filename: DOD_110929541
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beauty from Ashes, by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    LAWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download