Courtesy Photo | Tina Segel, a Malibu, California, resident who lost her home in the Southern California wildfires, reflects on the strength and hope she's found through the recovery process. Working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during debris removal, Segel described the experience as a meaningful step forward. "Beauty from ashes," she said during an interview conducted April 4, 2025.

Wildfires swept through Southern California in January 2025, destroying homes across Malibu and nearby communities. For residents like Tina Segel, the danger arrived with little warning.



On a Monday morning in early January, Segel received an emergency alert about escalating winds. Without hesitation, she decided to evacuate.



"Let's just leave," Segel told her family, recalling the urgency of the moment. They grabbed what little they could, but ultimately left most of their belongings behind. The fire's speed made staying too dangerous.



The following day, Segel received a devastating phone call from her son, who had seen footage of their home on the news. The house had been engulfed in flames.



"At first, I didn't want to believe it," she said. "I was in shock."



When Segel returned to her neighborhood days later, she and her family were overwhelmed by the devastation. Seeing what remained of their home was heart breaking.



"When you have your whole life in a little space like this and it's a bunch of ashes — that was tough, it was hard," she said.



At first, Segel said she could not imagine rebuilding. The loss seemed too great. Yet within 24 hours, her resolve shifted.



"We are going to rebuild," she said with determination. "This is part of our legacy."

At FEMA’s request and in partnership with local and state agencies, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, launched a large-scale debris removal mission to assist communities impacted by the fires. Under a mission assignment from FEMA for Private Property Debris Removal, USACE is working to safely and efficiently clear eligible properties of fire-related debris, helping protect public health and prepare communities to rebuild.



Segel opted into USACE’s debris removal program and was impressed by the professionalism and compassion of the teams who arrived.



One standout memory involved Greg; the excavator operator assigned to her property. As heavy equipment moved through the debris, Greg would stop whenever he uncovered something that might hold sentimental value, asking the Segel family if the item was significant.



Segel appreciated how Greg and the rest of the team handled the debris removal process with great care, pausing to check with her family whenever something potentially important was found. She noted that everyone she met was respectful, efficient and mindful of what families like hers were going through.



Amid the cleared debris, Segel and her family found powerful symbols of resilience. Although few possessions survived, one item they recovered was a cross that had once stood in their courtyard — a symbol of hope and a reminder that with faith and resilience, anything is possible. For Segel, it marked not an ending, but the beginning of a new chapter.



Another symbol of hope and resilience was a palm tree planted 50 years earlier by a previous owner. It had been a cherished part of the property, standing tall as an icon of the family’s time there. After the fire, it was left blackened and charred — a stark reminder of the destruction.



The loss of the tree was heartbreaking. Yet, when the Segel family returned to the property a few weeks later, a pleasant discovery awaited them.



"When we came back, we saw little green sprouts, and I thought, 'Oh my God, he's alive,'" Segel said. "The tree is very symbolic," she continued. "God can make beauty from ashes, and this couldn't be more significant. There is hope, new life, new chapters ahead."



As she looked at the tree, Segel felt a sense of renewed hope. "I think I'm going to name him Phoenix," she said. "Hi, Phoenix — you're going to see my grandchildren and great-grandchildren."



After the ash and debris were cleared from their two lots, Segel said the family began to feel optimistic.

"Seeing this clean slate, we are getting excited now," she said.

For Segel and others impacted by the wildfires, every cleared lot represents more than just a piece of land — it marks a step toward recovery for those who have lost so much.



The debris removal program not only supports individual survivors but strengthens entire communities by making way for rebuilding efforts. Properties like the Segels' are being cleared methodically, allowing homeowners to move forward with construction, insurance claims and future planning.



Across Southern California, property owners and residents are finding strength through loss, supported by the hands and hearts of those working to help them recover. Through every cleared lot and every new beginning, USACE remains committed to helping communities rise from the ashes.



