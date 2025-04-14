Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Spotlight: AM1 Calvin Knowles

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Calvin Knowles expresses the importance of the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment's mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2025. AIMD Misawa's 500 division is responsible for all structural components of the aircraft.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 03:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958853
    VIRIN: 250410-N-HW118-1002
    Filename: DOD_110926781
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight: AM1 Calvin Knowles, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    Aircraft
    Maintenance
    Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download