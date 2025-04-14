U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Calvin Knowles expresses the importance of the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment's mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2025. AIMD Misawa's 500 division is responsible for all structural components of the aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 03:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958853
|VIRIN:
|250410-N-HW118-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110926781
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight: AM1 Calvin Knowles, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
