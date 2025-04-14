Pacific Spotlight: PR2 Viviana Martinez

U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Viviana Martinez expresses the importance of the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment's mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2025. AIMD Misawa's 800 division is responsible for all of the survival equipment used by the air crew.
|04.10.2025
|04.15.2025 03:02
|Video Productions
|958852
|250410-N-HW118-1001
|DOD_110926780
|00:01:00
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
