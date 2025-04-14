video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Loma Linda Academy choir members sing during an interview at the 2025 SoCal Air Show at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, Calif., Saturday, April 12, 2025. The choir, known for its performances at regional fine arts festivals, shared their musical talents with air show attendees as part of the event’s community outreach. (U.S. Air Force interview by SSgt Micah Coate)