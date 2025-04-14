Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Loma Linda Academy Choir

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate and Tech. Sgt. Oz Suguitan

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    Loma Linda Academy choir members sing during an interview at the 2025 SoCal Air Show at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, Calif., Saturday, April 12, 2025. The choir, known for its performances at regional fine arts festivals, shared their musical talents with air show attendees as part of the event’s community outreach. (U.S. Air Force interview by SSgt Micah Coate)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 23:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 958842
    VIRIN: 041325-F-AY340-1001
    Filename: DOD_110926694
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Loma Linda Academy Choir, by SSgt Micah Coate and TSgt Oz Suguitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2025socalairshow

