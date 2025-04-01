Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Spotlight: AEAN Claire Lambert

    JAPAN

    03.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    AEAN (SN) Claire Lambert launches and recovers the P8s at Misawa Air Base and loves the community she's a part of within her job.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 21:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957345
    VIRIN: 250318-F-EU981-6630
    Filename: DOD_110898635
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight: AEAN Claire Lambert, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Japan
    Misawa
    Lambert
    NAF
    AEAN

