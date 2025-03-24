88th Air Base Wing Commander Colonel Dustin C. Richards and 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant Tessa M. Fontaine swear in 55 recruits at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, March 19, 2025. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Big Hoopla, United States Air Force and Dayton community partnered up for multiple events to celebrate college basketball's annual First Four to kick off the March Madness tournament.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 14:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|956824
|VIRIN:
|250319-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110888771
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wright-Patt Suits Up for the First Four Tournament, by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
