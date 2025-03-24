Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patt Suits Up for the First Four Tournament

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    88th Air Base Wing Commander Colonel Dustin C. Richards and 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant Tessa M. Fontaine swear in 55 recruits at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, March 19, 2025. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Big Hoopla, United States Air Force and Dayton community partnered up for multiple events to celebrate college basketball's annual First Four to kick off the March Madness tournament.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 14:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956824
    VIRIN: 250319-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_110888771
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US

    Wright-Patterson
    First Four
    NCAA Basketball
    Big Hooplah

