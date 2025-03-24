Wright-Patt Suits Up for the First Four Tournament

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



88th Air Base Wing Commander Colonel Dustin C. Richards and 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant Tessa M. Fontaine swear in 55 recruits at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, March 19, 2025. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Big Hoopla, United States Air Force and Dayton community partnered up for multiple events to celebrate college basketball's annual First Four to kick off the March Madness tournament.