Servicemembers assigned to the 35th Medical Group respond to a mass casualty exercise on March 18, 2025, during Beverly Sunrise 25-3 in Misawa Air Base, Japan. Beverly Sunrise is a base-wide exercise to increase warfighting readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 00:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956042
|VIRIN:
|250318-F-WJ251-6592
|Filename:
|DOD_110876192
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Bugout Exercise, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
