Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Bugout Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    Servicemembers assigned to the 35th Medical Group respond to a mass casualty exercise on March 18, 2025, during Beverly Sunrise 25-3 in Misawa Air Base, Japan. Beverly Sunrise is a base-wide exercise to increase warfighting readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 00:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956042
    VIRIN: 250318-F-WJ251-6592
    Filename: DOD_110876192
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Bugout Exercise, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise
    Readiness
    Beverly Sunrise 25-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download