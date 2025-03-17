Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Misawa: EOD Exercise B-roll Package

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    B-roll package for Exercise Beverly Sunrise event conducted by the Misawa Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 21:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955896
    VIRIN: 250318-N-NY430-5152
    Filename: DOD_110873434
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Misawa: EOD Exercise B-roll Package, by PO1 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise
    EOD
    IED
    Drone

