USAF, ROKAF and USN F-35s integrate during FS25

Seventh Air Force has begun U.S. air component training during Freedom Shield 25, a large-scale exercise between the Republic of Korea (ROK) and United States, taking place across the Korean peninsula March 10-21. Freedom Shield 25 is a defense-oriented exercise featuring live, virtual, and field-based training that engages alliance forces and governmental agencies.
|03.13.2025
|03.14.2025 02:57
|B-Roll
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
