    USAF, ROKAF and USN F-35s integrate during FS25

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2025

    Video by Maj. Rachel Buitrago 

    7th Air Force

    Seventh Air Force has begun U.S. air component training during Freedom Shield 25, a large-scale exercise between the Republic of Korea (ROK) and United States, taking place across the Korean peninsula March 10-21. Freedom Shield 25 is a defense-oriented exercise featuring live, virtual, and field-based training that engages alliance forces and governmental agencies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 02:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955280
    VIRIN: 250313-O-AF000-2038
    Filename: DOD_110862490
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, ROKAF and USN F-35s integrate during FS25, by Maj. Rachel Buitrago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    ROKAF
    Navy
    7AF
    Freedom Shield 25

