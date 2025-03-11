USAF, ROKAF AND USN F-35s INTEGRATE DURING FS25

U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs joined a U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II for integration training during Freedom Shield 25, Mar. 13, 2025.



During the training the F-35C, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, integrated with two U.S. F-35As assigned to the 134th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and two ROKAF F-35As assigned to the 17th Fighter Wing, conducting a combined operation in support of FS25. The event highlighted the capability of U.S. and ROK forces to seamlessly integrate air, ground and maritime operations, reinforcing their enhanced combined defense posture.



The joint, all-domain nature of FS25 challenges forces to respond to dynamic threats across ground, air, naval, space, and cyber elements, enhancing combat readiness and ensuring that both nations are prepared for any crisis. The participation of naval aircraft from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) brought a critical maritime element to the live-fly events of the exercise, enabling the full rehearsal of air component assets to achieve combatant commander priorities.



Prior to the joint training event, the ROKAF and USAF F-35As participated in dynamic targeting and aerial refueling training, validating the capability of ROK and U.S. Air Forces, to find, fix, and defeat a range of threats.



“Rehearsing combat operations with ROKAF, USAF, and United States Navy fifth generation aircraft demonstrates the unmatched, high level of readiness and capability of our forces,” said Lt. Gen. David Iverson, Seventh Air Force commander. “By integrating our advanced forces and weapons across all domains, we’re demonstrating our combined commitment and ability to defend the peace and stability of the peninsula.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2025 Date Posted: 03.14.2025 01:47 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR