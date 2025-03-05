Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    State Partnership Program Rotary Wing Key Leader Engagement in Hawai‘i

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Rotary Wing aviators from the Hawai‘i Army National Guard (HIARNG) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) held a key leader engagement on ‘Oahu during the first week of March 2025. The engagement included 103rd Troop Command Commander Col. Phoebe Inigo, State Army Aviation Officer Lt. Col. Deanna Manriquez, Philippine Air Force 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Alvin Hate and select members of their respective staffs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 17:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954644
    VIRIN: 250307-F-IX631-2940
    Filename: DOD_110850314
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Partnership Program Rotary Wing Key Leader Engagement in Hawai‘i, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    State Partnership Program Rotary Wing Key Leader Engagement in Hawai&lsquo;i

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download