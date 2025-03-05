State Partnership Program Rotary Wing Key Leader Engagement in Hawai‘i

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954644" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Rotary Wing aviators from the Hawai‘i Army National Guard (HIARNG) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) held a key leader engagement on ‘Oahu during the first week of March 2025. The engagement included 103rd Troop Command Commander Col. Phoebe Inigo, State Army Aviation Officer Lt. Col. Deanna Manriquez, Philippine Air Force 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Alvin Hate and select members of their respective staffs.