State Partnership Program Rotary Wing Key Leader Engagement in Hawai‘i

Rotary Wing aviators from the Hawai‘i Army National Guard (HIARNG) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) held a key leader engagement on Oʻahu during the first week of March, 2025. The engagement included 103rd Troop Command Commander, Col. Phoebe Inigo, State Army Aviation Officer Lt. Col. Deanna Manriquez, Philippine Air Force 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Alvin Hate and select members of their respective staffs. Hawai‘i and the Philippines have had a partnership through the State Partnership Program (SPP) for 25 years.

This five-day SPP key leader engagement was comprised of discussions, academic sessions and hands-on demonstrations of tactics, techniques, and procedures. It is part of a multi-year plan to increase the skill level of both the HIARNG and the AFP.

“We are here to experience firsthand how the Hawai‘i National Guard conducts itʻs helicopter operations,” Hate said. “We want to learn about their operations because we are new to operating the Black Hawk (UH-60), and want to increase our capability to help the unified command of the AFP and in humanatarian assistance and disaster response operations.”

The engagement culminated with a heavy lift demonstration by the HIARNG where a UH-60 lifted a howitzer with co-ordination and communication with the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery. Sling loading a Howitzer is a complex operation that requires proper rigging by Soldiers on the ground to insure the 3 ton load does not tangle or rotate in the air which destabilize the helicopter.

The SPP is a cost-effective program that is administered by the National Guard Bureau, guided by the State Department foreign policy goals and is executed by the state Adjutants Generals in support of combatant commander and U.S. Chief of Mission security cooperation objectives and Department of Defense policy goals. Through the SPP, the National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals, but also leverages whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to facilitate broader inter-agency and corollary engagements spanning military, government, economic and social spheres.