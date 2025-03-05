video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954545" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Misawa Outdoor Recreation installed a tow rope to assist getting up the hill on Misawa Air Base, Feb. 18, 2025. The tow rope provides on base personnel and their families with an outlet to do outdoor winter activities on base.