    Tow Rope

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Outdoor Recreation installed a tow rope to assist getting up the hill on Misawa Air Base, Feb. 18, 2025. The tow rope provides on base personnel and their families with an outlet to do outdoor winter activities on base.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 21:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954545
    VIRIN: 250218-F-WJ251-2451
    Filename: DOD_110848634
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tow Rope, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    Outdoor Recreation

