Misawa Outdoor Recreation installed a tow rope to assist getting up the hill on Misawa Air Base, Feb. 18, 2025. The tow rope provides on base personnel and their families with an outlet to do outdoor winter activities on base.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 21:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954545
|VIRIN:
|250218-F-WJ251-2451
|Filename:
|DOD_110848634
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tow Rope, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
