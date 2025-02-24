Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa PACUP - Active Shooter Exercise

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan (Feb. 13, 2025) - Misawa Air Base security forces conducted a multi-location active shooter exercise. Active shooter exercises are conducted to train proper security responses to a threat on base.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 22:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 953722
    VIRIN: 250213-N-WF663-3136
    Filename: DOD_110832907
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa PACUP - Active Shooter Exercise, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security forces
    Training
    Active shooter

