B-Roll: U.S. and NATO Soldiers Display Unity on Estonian Independence Day.

U.S. Army soldiers from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade and 5th Battalion, 7th Calvary Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division participate in Estonia’s Independence Day Parade in Tallinn, Estonia, Feb. 24, 2025. The parade showcased military equipment from NATO's enhanced forward presence battle group. Armored tanks, aircraft, and long-range artillery are V-Corps’ cornerstone warfighting capabilities that enable the Corps to remain lethal and agile along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rachel Hall, Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio, and Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)