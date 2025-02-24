Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. and NATO Soldiers Display Unity on Estonian Independence Day.

    ESTONIA

    02.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade and 5th Battalion, 7th Calvary Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division participate in Estonia’s Independence Day Parade in Tallinn, Estonia, Feb. 24, 2025. The parade showcased military equipment from NATO's enhanced forward presence battle group. Armored tanks, aircraft, and long-range artillery are V-Corps’ cornerstone warfighting capabilities that enable the Corps to remain lethal and agile along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rachel Hall, Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio, and Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953571
    VIRIN: 250224-Z-XR688-1001
    Filename: DOD_110830213
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. and NATO Soldiers Display Unity on Estonian Independence Day., by SPC Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

