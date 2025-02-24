U.S. and NATO Soldiers Display Unity on Estonian Independence Day

Photo By Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 7th Calvary Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 7th Calvary Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, salute from the M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during the Estonian Independence Day Parade in Tallinn, Estonia, Feb. 24, 2025. Participating in this parade showcased a united front between NATO allies and demonstrated interoperability capabilities with the goal to deter aggression through a combined display of allegiance. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery) see less | View Image Page

TALLINN, Estonia — U.S. Army soldiers from V Corps joined the Estonian Defense Forces and NATO partners to demonstrate the alliance’s strength and lethality during the 107th anniversary of Estonia's Independence Day military parade on Feb. 24, 2024.



The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) have held Independence Day parades in Tallinn since 1993 to commemorate the 1918 jubilee. Annual parades occurred from 1919 to 1940 until the Soviet occupation. Today, U.S. and NATO allies join to show their support for Estonia. V Corps collaborates with NATO allies and the EDF, exchanging defense strategies and providing training.



“This parade visually represents our partnership and how strong we are in a team effort. Because the U.S. Army does not fight alone, we fight side by side with our Estonian partners and NATO allies,” said U.S. Army Maj. Adrian Betancourt, officer in charge, Task Force Voit.



This year, EDF reported over 1,000 participants in the parade and 47 pieces of military equipment, showcasing allied warfighting capabilities. The M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle from the U.S. Army's 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participated in both the parade and a public display. Local civilians interacted with soldiers to learn about warfighting capabilities and to understand each other’s cultures.



“Today we're participating by riding along in the parade with two of our Bradleys, showing the people around here what they look like and what we're about,” said U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Sean Lynch, platoon leader, 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.



U.S. soldiers from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, supporting Task Force Voit, brought their M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). The HIMARS crews explain the system's superior reach and enhanced mobility, which allow commanders to engage targets with long-range, lethal precision strikes deep behind enemy lines. HIMARS and other rocket artillery systems assist V Corps in achieving interoperability with our European allies and partners.



“The big message for today is that NATO doesn't fight alone. The U.S. doesn't fight alone. We always rely on our allies, and unity will always be there in times of need,” said U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Rambin, battery commander, Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade.



The deployment of U.S. forces in Estonia is essential to NATO’s security commitments in the Baltic. It safeguards U.S. and NATO interests in Europe while enhancing strategic adaptability.



Article written by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak, 70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.