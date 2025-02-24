Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group AFN Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953534" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An American Forces Network video spot highlighting the ribbon cutting ceremony that Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group held at Code Talker Hall, Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA. MCCOG executes Marine Corps Department of Defense Information Network Operations and Marine Corps Defensive Cyberspace Operations to enhance freedom of action across warfighting domains while denying the efforts of adversaries by degradation or disruption via cyberspace operations. (Marine Corps video by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)