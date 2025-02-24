An American Forces Network video spot highlighting the ribbon cutting ceremony that Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group held at Code Talker Hall, Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA. MCCOG executes Marine Corps Department of Defense Information Network Operations and Marine Corps Defensive Cyberspace Operations to enhance freedom of action across warfighting domains while denying the efforts of adversaries by degradation or disruption via cyberspace operations. (Marine Corps video by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 12:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953534
|VIRIN:
|250210-M-OV505-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110829791
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group AFN Spot, by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
