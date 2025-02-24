Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group AFN Spot

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    An American Forces Network video spot highlighting the ribbon cutting ceremony that Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group held at Code Talker Hall, Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA. MCCOG executes Marine Corps Department of Defense Information Network Operations and Marine Corps Defensive Cyberspace Operations to enhance freedom of action across warfighting domains while denying the efforts of adversaries by degradation or disruption via cyberspace operations. (Marine Corps video by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953534
    VIRIN: 250210-M-OV505-1001
    Filename: DOD_110829791
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group AFN Spot, by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCCOG, Cyberspace, AFN, DMA-M, Code Talker Hall

