Marine Corps Cyber Operations Group Opens Network/Systems Operations Center

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – Marine Corps Cyber Operations Group (MCCOG) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 5, 2025, to celebrate the completion of the newly modernized Network Operations Center/Systems Operations Center (NOC/SOC) Watch Floor. The event marked a significant milestone in the Marine Corps’ ongoing efforts to enhance its cybersecurity capabilities and modernize its network infrastructure in support of national defense.



The NOC/SOC Watch Floor is a critical component in securing the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN) and provides essential cybersecurity and operational support for the broader Marine Corps Cyber Ecosystem. The modernization of the facility strengthens the Corps’ ability to defend the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) and support operations for combatant commanders around the world.



“We've invested back into our workforce; both civilians and Marines,” said Sgt. Maj. Brian Woodruff, sergeant major, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group. “We value what they bring to the fight - to put warheads on foreheads in the digital realm.”



Since the groundbreaking of the original NOC in 1996, MCCOG has been instrumental in securing the MCEN and ensuring continuous, reliable communications for U.S. Marines. The facility’s modernization is part of the Marine Corps’ broader strategy to support U.S. Cyber Command’s vision and the Department of Defense’s network modernization efforts.



During the ceremony, attendees had the opportunity to observe key capabilities and hear from experts about the improvements in the NOC/SOC Watch Floor. The new facility is designed to provide faster, more efficient decision-making capabilities for leaders and supports a seamless, unified, and resilient network infrastructure that spans across global operations.



“The Network Operations Centers and Security Operations Centers are the heartbeat of the MCEN Enterprise,” said Col. Bryan Eovito, commanding officer, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group. “From these, our Marines secure, operate, and defend the information enterprise that allows us to integrate combat power and deliver the lethality that our commandant demands.”



The NOC/SOC Watch Floor is an integral part of the Marine Corps' efforts to enhance mission command and control capabilities and strengthen the cybersecurity posture of U.S. forces worldwide. The facility will support the Marine Corps’ role in joint and coalition operations, ensuring Marines remain connected and resilient in the most challenging environments.



As the ribbon was cut and the ceremony concluded, it was clear the NOC/SOC Watch Floor is a critical step forward for the Marine Corps. The modernization strengthens the Corps' ability to meet evolving cybersecurity challenges and ensures continued readiness to support operations worldwide.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2025 Date Posted: 02.24.2025 10:49 Story ID: 491364 Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Cyber Operations Group Opens Network/Systems Operations Center, by SSgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.