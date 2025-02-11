Misawa PACUP -- Town Hall event

MISAWA AIR BASE (Feb. 12 2025) -- Misawa Air Base holds a Town Hall event at the Misawa club. The Town Hall event allowed the community to get updated information, and gave them an opportunity to ask base leadership questions. The Misawa Air Base leadership is continuously striving to connect with the community.(Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2025 01:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|952686
|VIRIN:
|250125-N-CK730-5013
|Filename:
|DOD_110817474
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
