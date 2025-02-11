Misawa PACUP -- Town Hall event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952686" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MISAWA AIR BASE (Feb. 12 2025) -- Misawa Air Base holds a Town Hall event at the Misawa club. The Town Hall event allowed the community to get updated information, and gave them an opportunity to ask base leadership questions. The Misawa Air Base leadership is continuously striving to connect with the community.(Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro)