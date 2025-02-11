Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa PACUP -- Town Hall event

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.25.2025

    Video by Seaman Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE (Feb. 12 2025) -- Misawa Air Base holds a Town Hall event at the Misawa club. The Town Hall event allowed the community to get updated information, and gave them an opportunity to ask base leadership questions. The Misawa Air Base leadership is continuously striving to connect with the community.(Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 01:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 952686
    VIRIN: 250125-N-CK730-5013
    Filename: DOD_110817474
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Japan
    Town Hall
    Misawa
    Navy
    Air Force

