    Misawa Pacific Update: Medical Exercise 250125-MIS-MEDICAL_EXERCISE-PACUP-CONTRERAS

    JAPAN

    01.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Airforce Airman First Class Sarah Blakley explains the importance medical exercises at Misawa Air Base, JA, January 25, 2025. Blakley takes part in medical readiness exercises on base.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 02:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950590
    VIRIN: 250125-N-WF663-9481
    Filename: DOD_110784887
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    medical
    air base
    Misawa
    exercise

