USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) returns to the United States

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) returned to the United States after 9 years as the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations since 2015. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Fines)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2024 16:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948391
|VIRIN:
|241220-N-JF009-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110754338
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
