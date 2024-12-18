Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) returns to the United States

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Fines 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) returned to the United States after 9 years as the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations since 2015. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Fines)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.28.2024 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948391
    VIRIN: 241220-N-JF009-1001
    Filename: DOD_110754338
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Japan
    forward-deployed
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    deployment

