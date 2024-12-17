WPAFB First Flight Ceremony 2024 B-roll

B-roll footage of local U.S. Air Force, National Park Service officials, and members of the public gathering at the Wright Brothers Memorial to mark the 121st anniversary of the Wright brothers’ famous first powered flight, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2024. The ceremony included a wreath laying and the flyby of a C-17 Globemaster III. Includes interviews with Colonel Dustin C. Richards, 88th Air Base Wing Commander and Wright Brothers descendant Stephen Wright. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith and Cliff Thoroughman)
