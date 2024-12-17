Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WPAFB First Flight Ceremony 2024 B-roll

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    B-roll footage of local U.S. Air Force, National Park Service officials, and members of the public gathering at the Wright Brothers Memorial to mark the 121st anniversary of the Wright brothers’ famous first powered flight, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2024. The ceremony included a wreath laying and the flyby of a C-17 Globemaster III. Includes interviews with Colonel Dustin C. Richards, 88th Air Base Wing Commander and Wright Brothers descendant Stephen Wright. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith and Cliff Thoroughman)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 10:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947446
    VIRIN: 241217-F-VE661-2086
    Filename: DOD_110742700
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: US

    First Flight
    88 ABW
    Wright Bros
    Team-Wright Patt

