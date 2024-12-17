WPAFB First Flight Ceremony 2024 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage of local U.S. Air Force, National Park Service officials, and members of the public gathering at the Wright Brothers Memorial to mark the 121st anniversary of the Wright brothers’ famous first powered flight, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2024. The ceremony included a wreath laying and the flyby of a C-17 Globemaster III. Includes interviews with Colonel Dustin C. Richards, 88th Air Base Wing Commander and Wright Brothers descendant Stephen Wright. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith and Cliff Thoroughman)