Joint Base Andrews breaks ground for new child development center

B-Roll of the groundbreaking for a new child development center at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 10, 2024. Shots include children, parents, caretakers, and U.S. Airmen preparing for the event; official remarks by U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander; and the official groundbreaking for the future facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)
|12.10.2024
|12.10.2024 13:27
|B-Roll
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
