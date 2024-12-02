Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews breaks ground for new child development center

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome 

    316th Wing

    B-Roll of the groundbreaking for a new child development center at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 10, 2024. Shots include children, parents, caretakers, and U.S. Airmen preparing for the event; official remarks by U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander; and the official groundbreaking for the future facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946317
    VIRIN: 241210-F-DO467-2001
    Filename: DOD_110726079
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Andrews breaks ground for new child development center, by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Child Development Center
    Joint Base Andrews
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington

