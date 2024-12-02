Investing in families: Andrews breaks ground on $25M child development center

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – A new era of child care and family support began as leaders and community members gathered Dec. 10 to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for a new child development center, signaling a major infrastructure investment for Joint Base Andrews.



This event marks the beginning of construction for the new 26,000-square-foot childcare facility, which will have a regional impact by creating 80 new childcare provider positions, investing $25 million in local businesses, and serving more than 160 military children.



“We know that taking care of families is key to our readiness as a force, because our military is made stronger thanks to our families who stand beside us,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander.



The military construction project, scheduled to be completed in 2026, has been in the development-and-design process since 2016. Approved by the National Capital Planning Commission in November 2024, the new center will be located across from the General Jacob E. Smart Conference Center at the intersection of Arkansas Road and California Avenue. Strong congressional support, combined with partnerships with local and state elected leaders, continues to drive infrastructure initiatives like this.



“As we move forward with construction, let us remember that this center symbolizes the values we hold dear–support, care, and a commitment to the future of our military families,” said Col. Mindy A. P. Davitch, 316th Mission Support Group commander. “Together, we are building more than just a building; we are building a brighter tomorrow for our children and our community.”



This project is a part of the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's commitment to strengthening support to families, as outlined in his Taking Care of Our Service Members and Families memorandum. One of the key action items in the Secretary’s initiatives includes making significant investments in Child Development Program infrastructure. This groundbreaking is a testament to the Secretary’s priority and the Air Force’s strategic investment in improving quality of life for its members and their families.



“As we break ground on this congressionally funded project, we’re reminded of the importance of investing in the future of our military families,” Oh said. “Let’s take a moment to celebrate this milestone and look forward to the day when we can open the doors to this incredible facility and get started on this exciting new chapter for Joint Base Andrews.”

