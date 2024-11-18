Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Misawa Spotlight: Off-Road Recovery Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base's off-road recovery team conducted training on the beach in preparation for winter Nov. 9, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 18:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944424
    VIRIN: 241109-F-WJ251-2617
    Filename: DOD_110695822
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Misawa Spotlight: Off-Road Recovery Team, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Training

    TAGS

    Recovery
    Misawa
    Off-Road

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download