    Time-lapse of Osprey departures from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Pier

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Jessica McClanahan 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    Osprey aircraft depart JBPHH NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor pier after being offloaded from MV Green Wave following return deployment to Darwin, Australia.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 20:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943635
    VIRIN: 241108-N-ZK564-9023
    Filename: DOD_110682461
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Time-lapse of Osprey departures from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Pier, by Jessica McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    MWSS 174

