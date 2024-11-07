Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Brown Takes a Sledge Hammer to an Old Marine Barracks

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jon Stone 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, visits Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona to take part in the barracks groundbreaking ceremony at the installation, November 4, 2024. The construction of new bachelor’s enlisted quarters is one of the many steps, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for service member’s through the development of more modern structures as part of the service’s Barracks 2030 Plan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jon C. Stone)

