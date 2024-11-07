Brig. Gen. Brown Takes a Sledge Hammer to an Old Marine Barracks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, visits Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona to take part in the barracks groundbreaking ceremony at the installation, November 4, 2024. The construction of new bachelor’s enlisted quarters is one of the many steps, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for service member’s through the development of more modern structures as part of the service’s Barracks 2030 Plan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jon C. Stone)