U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, visits Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona to take part in the barracks groundbreaking ceremony at the installation, November 4, 2024. The construction of new bachelor’s enlisted quarters is one of the many steps, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for service member’s through the development of more modern structures as part of the service’s Barracks 2030 Plan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jon C. Stone)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943179
|VIRIN:
|241104-M-QT869-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110674060
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Brig. Gen. Brown Takes a Sledge Hammer to an Old Marine Barracks, by Cpl Jon Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
