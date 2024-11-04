Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Misawa Spotlight: PACAF Command Chief CMSgt Kathleen McCool

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    PACAF Command Chief, CMSgt Kathleen McCool visited Misawa Air Base to meet with Airmen and get a first person look at quality of life improvements for Team Misawa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 20:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942713
    VIRIN: 241016-F-EU981-9317
    Filename: DOD_110665522
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Misawa Spotlight: PACAF Command Chief CMSgt Kathleen McCool, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Misawa
    Command Chief
    35th Fighter Wing
    McCool

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download