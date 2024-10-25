Trucks, boats promote Tulsa District missions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941491" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees participated in a Touch-A-Truck event at Hardesty Public Library in Tulsa, Oct. 12.

Keystone Lake Park Rangers and the Infrastructure Section’s Bridge Inspection Team showed off a fan boat and bridge inspection vehicle while talking to kids about USACE’s Bridge Safety program and Water Safety mission.

The Halloween themed activity allowed the Infrastructure Section show off Tulsa District's snooper truck and allowed park rangers to show off the project’s fan boat to highlight the district’s Civil Works and Water Safety missions.