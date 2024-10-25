Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees participated in a Touch-A-Truck event at Hardesty Public Library in Tulsa, Oct. 12.
Keystone Lake Park Rangers and the Infrastructure Section’s Bridge Inspection Team showed off a fan boat and bridge inspection vehicle while talking to kids about USACE’s Bridge Safety program and Water Safety mission.
The Halloween themed activity allowed the Infrastructure Section show off Tulsa District's snooper truck and allowed park rangers to show off the project’s fan boat to highlight the district’s Civil Works and Water Safety missions.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 16:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941491
|VIRIN:
|241012-A-PO406-1910
|Filename:
|DOD_110647714
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Trucks, boats promote Tulsa District missions, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
