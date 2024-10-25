Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trucks, boats promote Tulsa District missions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees participated in a Touch-A-Truck event at Hardesty Public Library in Tulsa, Oct. 12.
    Keystone Lake Park Rangers and the Infrastructure Section’s Bridge Inspection Team showed off a fan boat and bridge inspection vehicle while talking to kids about USACE’s Bridge Safety program and Water Safety mission.
    The Halloween themed activity allowed the Infrastructure Section show off Tulsa District's snooper truck and allowed park rangers to show off the project’s fan boat to highlight the district’s Civil Works and Water Safety missions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 16:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941491
    VIRIN: 241012-A-PO406-1910
    Filename: DOD_110647714
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trucks, boats promote Tulsa District missions, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Trucks, boats promote Tulsa District missions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    outreach
    infrastructure
    Water Safety
    Tulsa District
    bridge inspection
    fan boats

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download