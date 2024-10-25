Trucks, boats promote Tulsa District missions

Photo By Brannen Parrish | Park Ranger Lauren Enloe, of the Keystone Lake Project Office, Tulsa District, U.S....... read more read more Photo By Brannen Parrish | Park Ranger Lauren Enloe, of the Keystone Lake Project Office, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Crops of Engineers talks to visitors about the lake office's fan boat during a Touch-A-Truck event at Hardesty Public Library in Tulsa, Oklahoma, October 12, 2024. Tulsa District operations and infrastructure inspection equipment provided conversation starters for visitors to learn more about the district's missions. see less | View Image Page

Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees participated in a Touch-A-Truck event at Hardesty Public Library in Tulsa, Oct. 12.

Keystone Lake Park Rangers and the Infrastructure Section’s Bridge Inspection Team showed off a fan boat and bridge inspection vehicle while talking to kids about USACE’s Bridge Safety program and Water Safety mission.

The Halloween themed activity allowed the Infrastructure Section show off Tulsa District's snooper truck and allowed park rangers to show off the project’s fan boat to highlight the district’s Civil Works and Water Safety missions.

“Our bridge truck goes to primarily the bridges for inspections. The boom lets it go underneath the bridge to look for fractures and find issues so we can make repairs,” said Jamie Dodgeon, engineering technician, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Tulsa District is the only district in the Southwestern Division with a snooper truck, and supports other districts throughout the nation performing bridge inspections.

“The snooper truck goes out. Probably 30 or 40 times a year,” said Dodgion. “We’ve travelled all over the country assisting Southwestern Division districts and other districts and divisions. We’ve even travelled to Illinois up around Chicago and Mississippi. There’s quite a bit of travelling in this truck.”

Keystone Lake Park Rangers brought their fan boat, which provided a mechanism to engage with visitors who might normally be reluctant about approaching the water safety booth.

“We wanted to bring the fan boat out. It's one of those big conversation starters. So, we're able to talk about why we use it,” said Lauren Enloe, Park Ranger, Tulsa District.

Rangers use fan boats to access shallow areas on lakes and rivers that flow into reservoirs, and downstream of dams when needed.

“It's a good conversation starter with the kids and the family. So that way we can go right into what the base of our need here is today - to talk about water safety and keeping kids safe while they're in and around the water.”