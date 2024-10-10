Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    97th Anniversary of Wright Field

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    The 88th Air Base Wing marked the 97th anniversary of Wright Field with a reception at the Wright-Patt Club. There was a fly-over by a replica of a Wright B Flyer, music provided by the Air Force Band of Flight and tours of the historic Arnold House. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 10:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940380
    VIRIN: 241010-F-VE661-1002
    Filename: DOD_110626227
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97th Anniversary of Wright Field, by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    History
    WPAFB
    88 ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download