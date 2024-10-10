The 88th Air Base Wing marked the 97th anniversary of Wright Field with a reception at the Wright-Patt Club. There was a fly-over by a replica of a Wright B Flyer, music provided by the Air Force Band of Flight and tours of the historic Arnold House. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
