    Misawa Pacup - Emergency Management Exercise

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan (Sept. 4, 2024) -- The Misawa Air Base community participated in an emergency management exercise to train first responders on what to do in case of a crash during the annual airshow.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 00:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 939395
    VIRIN: 240904-N-NY430-3854
    Filename: DOD_110608659
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Safety
    Emergency response
    Training
    JASDF

