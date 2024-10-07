MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan (Sept. 4, 2024) -- The Misawa Air Base community participated in an emergency management exercise to train first responders on what to do in case of a crash during the annual airshow.
|09.04.2024
|10.08.2024 00:11
|Newscasts
|939395
|240904-N-NY430-3854
|DOD_110608659
|00:01:00
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
This work, Misawa Pacup - Emergency Management Exercise, by PO1 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
