    Misawa Pacup - Sollars Sneak Peak

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan (Aug. 21, 2024) -- Sollars Elementary conducted a classroom sneak peak where children, along with their parents, would meet their new teachers and see their classroom prior to starting the school year.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 00:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 939394
    VIRIN: 240821-N-NY430-8716
    Filename: DOD_110608658
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    School
    Misawa Air Base
    Elementary
    Community
    Sollars

