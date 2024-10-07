Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacup - Misawa City Festival

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan (Aug. 29, 2024) -- The Misawa City Festival is a 3 day event celebrating and hoping for a bountiful harvest for the next year. The event is held on the main roads right outside of the main gate.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 00:10
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

