Misawa Pacup - Misawa City Festival

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan (Aug. 29, 2024) -- The Misawa City Festival is a 3 day event celebrating and hoping for a bountiful harvest for the next year. The event is held on the main roads right outside of the main gate.
|08.29.2024
|10.08.2024 00:10
|Newscasts
|939393
|240829-N-NY430-2211
|DOD_110608657
|00:01:00
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
