MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan (July 8, 2024) -- Pilot Clyde Pangbourn Nicknamed "Upside Down Pangborn" was a stunt pilot for nine years and performed internationally in the Flying Circus. During the time he was performing is when he met his co-pilot Hugh Herndon
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 00:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|939392
|VIRIN:
|240708-N-NY430-9064
|Filename:
|DOD_110608656
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Spot: Veedol Facts Episode 5, by PO1 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.