Misawa Spot - Veedol Facts Episode 6

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan (July 15, 2024) -- Hugh Hendon Jr., co-pilot and Financier of the famous trans-pacific flight made many mistakes during the 41 hour flight. One major mistake was forgetting to pump fuel from the fuselage tanks to the wing tanks causing the engines to die out from lack of fuel.
|07.15.2024
|10.08.2024 00:10
|Series
|939391
|240715-N-NY430-6563
|DOD_110608655
|00:00:29
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
