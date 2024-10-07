MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan (July 22, 2024) -- The pilots, Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon, flew nearly 5,500 miles non-stop across the Pacific Ocean. No other non-stop flights happened again until after World War II.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 00:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|939390
|VIRIN:
|240722-N-NY430-8297
|Filename:
|DOD_110608654
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Spot: Veedol Facts Episode 7, by PO1 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.