    Misawa Spot - Veedol Facts Episode 8

    MISAW AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan (Aug. 6, 2024) -- There are two museums dedicated to Miss Veedol and her pilots. One is in Misawa, Japan the take-of point and the other is in East Wenatchee, WA. the touchdown point. Both museums only have replica airplanes as the original disappeared after being sold and renamed.

    Location: MISAW AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    History
    Aviation
    Miss Veedol

